is a small tool that will show you what version of Windows is installed on your computer, is it 64bit or 32bit version of Windows, and is your processor capable of running 64bit operating systems.

It doesn't matter if you have Windows 8 or Windows XP, this utility will work on all versions of Windows since NT 3.51 and Windows 95.

64bit vs. 32bit - What's the diff?

The 64-bit version of Windows handles large amounts of random access memory (RAM) more effectively than a 32-bit system. Most importantly your 32bit Windows will not see more than 4GB of memory, you will need 64bit Windows to be able to use more than 4GB of memory. To run a 64-bit version of Windows, your computer must have a 64-bit capable processor, 64bit Checker will allow you to easily check your computers compatibility with 64bit Windows.